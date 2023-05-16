French President Emmanuel Macron (right) welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Elysee palace in Paris on Sunday. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
Ukraine war: Russia slams Emmanuel Macron for saying Kremlin is becoming subservient to China

  • The French president said in an interview that Russia was becoming a de facto vassal of the Asian superpower
  • Kremlin officials hit back, describing the relationship as a strategic partnership and saying the West was ‘fearful’ of strong Moscow-Beijing ties

Reuters
Updated: 6:48am, 16 May, 2023

