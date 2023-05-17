Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaks to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during a plenary session at the Russia-Africa summit in Sochi in October 2019. Photo: AP
Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky agree to meet African leaders to discuss Ukraine peace plan
- The two will host separate meetings in Moscow and Kyiv with a delegation from six African countries, says South African President Cyril Ramaphosa
- China has been the only other country so far offering to mediate possible peace talks, an offer clouded by its show of political support for Moscow
