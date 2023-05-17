Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the opening ceremony of the Council of Europe summit in Reykjavik, Iceland via videolink on Tuesday. Photo: dpa
Europe takes step towards making Russia pay for Ukraine war
- The Council of Europe is creating a ‘register of damages’ to record tangible costs to hold Moscow accountable for its invasion
- ‘There will be no reliable peace without justice,’ Ukraine’s Zelensky tells other leaders in a video address
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the opening ceremony of the Council of Europe summit in Reykjavik, Iceland via videolink on Tuesday. Photo: dpa