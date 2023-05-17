Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the opening ceremony of the Council of Europe summit in Reykjavik, Iceland via videolink on Tuesday. Photo: dpa
Ukraine war
Europe takes step towards making Russia pay for Ukraine war

  • The Council of Europe is creating a ‘register of damages’ to record tangible costs to hold Moscow accountable for its invasion
  • ‘There will be no reliable peace without justice,’ Ukraine’s Zelensky tells other leaders in a video address

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:38am, 17 May, 2023

