Oleksandr Ruvin, director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, examines a Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missile warhead shot down by a Ukrainian air defence unit in Kyiv on May 12. Photo: Reuters
Russia says hypersonic missile scientists face ‘very serious’ treason accusations
- The arrest of three academics has spread alarm through Russia’s scientific community
- Putin has boasted of being a global leader in the technology, but Ukraine says it destroyed six of the weapons in one night
Oleksandr Ruvin, director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, examines a Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missile warhead shot down by a Ukrainian air defence unit in Kyiv on May 12. Photo: Reuters