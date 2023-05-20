A Belgian F-16 takes part a Nato drill at the Kleine-Brogel Air Base in Belgium in October 2022. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden backs F-16 training for Ukrainian pilots
- The US president told G7 leaders Washington will support providing advanced fighter planes to Kyiv, in what Ukraine’s Zelensky hailed as a ‘historic decision’
- The US move signals a breakthrough for Kyiv, which has been pushing for Western allies to provide hi-tech aircraft to help it fend off Russia’s invasion
