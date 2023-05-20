In his first face-to-face meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered his help to end the war. “India and I will do whatever we can for the resolution of war,” Modi said on Saturday, on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima in Japan, according to the Indian news agency ANI. Zelensky thanked him for India’s support for his country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. The Ukrainian president further shared on Telegram that he had a described to Modi his country’s need for de-mining and mobile hospitals. Zelensky invited the Indian leader to participate in the implementation of the Ukrainian peace plan. Don’t mention the war: India fails to rebrand Ukraine conflict at G20 meet India has good relations with Russia, from which it buys defence equipment and energy. The Indian government has taken a neutral stance on the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and does not endorse Western sanctions. Since the beginning of the war a year ago, Modi has spoken several times with Russian President Vladimir Putin and on the phone with Zelensky. India is not a member of the G7 but was invited to attend as a guest nation.