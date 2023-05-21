Public Prosecutor Karim Khan at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands. Photo: Pool via Reuters
ICC ‘undeterred’ after Russia puts prosecutor on wanted list over Putin’s arrest warrant
- The International Criminal Court urged the court’s 123 member states to ‘enhance their efforts to protect the court, its officials and its personnel’
- Prosecutor Karim Khan, a Briton, issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin in March on the war crime accusation of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children
