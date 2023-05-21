A video grab taken from footage posted on the Telegram account of Concord - a company linked to Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin - shows Prigozhin holding a Russian national flag in front of his soldiers in Bakhmut, Ukraine. Photo: Handout / Telegram channel of Concord group / AFP
Russian private army head claims control of Bakhmut; Ukraine says fighting continues
- In a video posted on Telegram, Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said the city came under complete Russian control at about midday on Saturday
- However, after the video appeared, Ukraine’s deputy defence minister said heavy fighting was continuing. ‘The situation is critical,’ she said
