Russia claims the Group of Seven has “irreversibly deteriorated”. Photo: EPA-EFE
Moscow calls G7 summit incubator for anti-Russian and anti-Chinese ‘hysteria’
- Moscow lashed out after the leaders of the world’s richest democracies said they would not back down from supporting Ukraine
- Russian Foreign Ministry said G7 had ‘irreversibly deteriorated’ and the forum’s leaders had ‘destructive initiatives that undermine global stability’
