Russian rockets are launched towards Ukraine’s forces from the Belgorod region on May 8. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russia says it’s battling Ukraine ‘sabotage’ group that crossed the border

  • Kyiv denies involvement with the infiltration of Belgorod, suggesting that Russian ‘guerilla groups’ could be responsible
  • Since the start of the war, the region, which borders Ukraine, has been repeatedly shelled in attacks that have killed dozens of people

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:05am, 23 May, 2023

