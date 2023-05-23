Russian rockets are launched towards Ukraine’s forces from the Belgorod region on May 8. Photo: AP
Russia says it’s battling Ukraine ‘sabotage’ group that crossed the border
- Kyiv denies involvement with the infiltration of Belgorod, suggesting that Russian ‘guerilla groups’ could be responsible
- Since the start of the war, the region, which borders Ukraine, has been repeatedly shelled in attacks that have killed dozens of people
