Ukraine’s ambassador to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky and Japan’s State Minister of Defence Toshiro Ino attend a handover ceremony of Japanese Self-Defence Force’s vehicles to Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine’s ambassador to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky and Japan’s State Minister of Defence Toshiro Ino attend a handover ceremony of Japanese Self-Defence Force’s vehicles to Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Japan to provide 100 military vehicles to Ukraine

  • Japanese Vice Defence Minister Toshiro Ino handed a document to Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Korsunsky listing the 3 types of vehicles included
  • The donation, which also includes 30,000 food rations, comes as Japan’s government is seeking to ease its military equipment transfer policy

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 8:07pm, 24 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Ukraine’s ambassador to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky and Japan’s State Minister of Defence Toshiro Ino attend a handover ceremony of Japanese Self-Defence Force’s vehicles to Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine’s ambassador to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky and Japan’s State Minister of Defence Toshiro Ino attend a handover ceremony of Japanese Self-Defence Force’s vehicles to Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE