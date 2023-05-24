Ukraine’s ambassador to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky and Japan’s State Minister of Defence Toshiro Ino attend a handover ceremony of Japanese Self-Defence Force’s vehicles to Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Japan to provide 100 military vehicles to Ukraine
- Japanese Vice Defence Minister Toshiro Ino handed a document to Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Korsunsky listing the 3 types of vehicles included
- The donation, which also includes 30,000 food rations, comes as Japan’s government is seeking to ease its military equipment transfer policy
