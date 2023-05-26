Russian Iskander-M missile launchers take part in the Victory Day military parade in Moscow’s Red Square on May 9. Photo: Moscow News Agency via Reuters
Russian Iskander-M missile launchers take part in the Victory Day military parade in Moscow’s Red Square on May 9. Photo: Moscow News Agency via Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine war: Russia moves ahead with deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus

  • The warheads are already on the move after Putin signed an order, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko says
  • This is Moscow’s first deployment of such bombs outside Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:34am, 26 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian Iskander-M missile launchers take part in the Victory Day military parade in Moscow’s Red Square on May 9. Photo: Moscow News Agency via Reuters
Russian Iskander-M missile launchers take part in the Victory Day military parade in Moscow’s Red Square on May 9. Photo: Moscow News Agency via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE