Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil’s president, speaks during an event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil’s president, speaks during an event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine war: Brazil’s Lula turns down Vladimir Putin’s invitation to visit Russia

  • The president declined to go to St Petersburg, but reiterated Brazil’s availability, alongside India, Indonesia and China, to discuss peace with Moscow and Kyiv
  • The refusal comes soon after a row between Lula and Ukraine’s Zelensky at the G7 summit in Japan, where a planned meeting between the pair fell through

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:53am, 27 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil’s president, speaks during an event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil’s president, speaks during an event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE