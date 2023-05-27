Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil’s president, speaks during an event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
Ukraine war: Brazil’s Lula turns down Vladimir Putin’s invitation to visit Russia
- The president declined to go to St Petersburg, but reiterated Brazil’s availability, alongside India, Indonesia and China, to discuss peace with Moscow and Kyiv
- The refusal comes soon after a row between Lula and Ukraine’s Zelensky at the G7 summit in Japan, where a planned meeting between the pair fell through
