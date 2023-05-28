The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Russian-controlled Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine says Russia is plotting ‘a provocation’ at nuclear plant, offers no evidence
- Ukraine has said that Russian forces would strike the Zaporizhzhia plant and then report a radioactive leak, with the aim of disrupting a Ukrainian counteroffensive
- The claim comes as Moscow’s military in Ukraine braces for a looming counteroffensive by Kyiv’s forces
