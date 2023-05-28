The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Russian-controlled Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
Ukraine says Russia is plotting ‘a provocation’ at nuclear plant, offers no evidence

  • Ukraine has said that Russian forces would strike the Zaporizhzhia plant and then report a radioactive leak, with the aim of disrupting a Ukrainian counteroffensive
  • The claim comes as Moscow’s military in Ukraine braces for a looming counteroffensive by Kyiv’s forces

Associated Press
Updated: 12:56am, 28 May, 2023

