The aftermath of falling debris, in the location given as Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration/Handout via Reuters
‘Massive’ Russian drone attack kills 1 in Kyiv: mayor Vitali Klitschko, Putin wants stronger border security
- At least one person died and three were injured in Russia’s night air raid on Kyiv with the defence systems downing at least 20 drones officials said early on Sunday
- Over the past few weeks, reports of drone attacks in Russia have also multiplied, usually in regions bordering Ukraine
