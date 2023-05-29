Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council. Photo: Kremlin / dpa
Russia condemns US senator’s comments on the death of Russians
- Lindsey Graham told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit to Kyiv that US support for Ukraine was the best money Washington had ever spent
- ‘The old fool … said that the United States has never spent money so successfully as on the murder of Russians,’ said former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev
Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council. Photo: Kremlin / dpa