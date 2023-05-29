Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council. Photo: Kremlin / dpa
Ukraine war
Russia condemns US senator’s comments on the death of Russians

  • Lindsey Graham told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit to Kyiv that US support for Ukraine was the best money Washington had ever spent
  • ‘The old fool … said that the United States has never spent money so successfully as on the murder of Russians,’ said former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev

Reuters

Updated: 1:44am, 29 May, 2023

