A Ukrainian marine attends a FPV-drone flight training, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Explainer |
How drone warfare has evolved in Ukraine
- In recent months, invading Russian troops have sent waves of Iranian-made Shahed drones at Kyiv, while Ukraine has launched unstaffed attacks of its own in Crimea
- This has pushed both sides into deploying electronic defences, lowering the cost of countering devices that are too cheap to be worth shooting down with pricey missiles
