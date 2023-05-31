A Ukrainian marine attends a FPV-drone flight training, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
How drone warfare has evolved in Ukraine

  • In recent months, invading Russian troops have sent waves of Iranian-made Shahed drones at Kyiv, while Ukraine has launched unstaffed attacks of its own in Crimea
  • This has pushed both sides into deploying electronic defences, lowering the cost of countering devices that are too cheap to be worth shooting down with pricey missiles

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:00am, 31 May, 2023

