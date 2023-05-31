Russian President Vladimir Putin answers a question on a drone attack on Moscow on Tuesday. Photo: Sputnik via AFP
Putin says Ukraine trying to ‘frighten’ Russians with Moscow drone attack
- Residents say they never thought the capital could be hit this way, though officials say no one was seriously hurt and buildings took only minor damage
- The raids are likely to be seen as an embarrassment for the Kremlin, which has gone to great lengths to say the Ukraine war does not pose a threat to Russians
Russian President Vladimir Putin answers a question on a drone attack on Moscow on Tuesday. Photo: Sputnik via AFP