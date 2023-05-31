Medvedev, deputy chairman of Vladimir Putin’s security council, claimed the UK’s support for Kyiv amounted to an “undeclared war” against Russia. Photo: dpa
Medvedev, deputy chairman of Vladimir Putin’s security council, claimed the UK’s support for Kyiv amounted to an “undeclared war” against Russia. Photo: dpa
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russian ex-president Medvedev says UK officials are ‘legitimate military targets’

  • His statement comes after the UK foreign secretary said Ukraine had the right to ‘project force beyond its borders’ into Russia to resist Putin’s invasion
  • Medvedev, deputy chairman of Putin ’s security council, claims the UK’s support for Kyiv amounted to an ‘undeclared war’ against Russia

dpa
dpa

Updated: 8:41pm, 31 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Medvedev, deputy chairman of Vladimir Putin’s security council, claimed the UK’s support for Kyiv amounted to an “undeclared war” against Russia. Photo: dpa
Medvedev, deputy chairman of Vladimir Putin’s security council, claimed the UK’s support for Kyiv amounted to an “undeclared war” against Russia. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE