Russian spy agency said several thousand Apple phones had been infected with malware, including those of domestic subscribers. Photo: Reuters
Russia says US accessed thousands of Apple phones in spy plot
- Spy agency said telephones belonging to foreign diplomats based in Russia, including from China, Israel, Syria and Nato members, had been targeted
- Officials involved in preparations for Russia’s 2024 elections were told to stop using iPhones amid concerns about Western intelligence agencies
Russian spy agency said several thousand Apple phones had been infected with malware, including those of domestic subscribers. Photo: Reuters