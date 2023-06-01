Russian spy agency said several thousand Apple phones had been infected with malware, including those of domestic subscribers. Photo: Reuters
Russia says US accessed thousands of Apple phones in spy plot

  • Spy agency said telephones belonging to foreign diplomats based in Russia, including from China, Israel, Syria and Nato members, had been targeted
  • Officials involved in preparations for Russia’s 2024 elections were told to stop using iPhones amid concerns about Western intelligence agencies

Reuters

Updated: 8:02pm, 1 Jun, 2023

