The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is welcomed by the President of Moldova Maia Sandu ahead of the European Political Community summit. Photo: dpa
Ukraine war
Zelensky warns doubts about Ukraine Nato membership will endanger Europe

  • Addressing about 40 European leaders at a summit in Moldova, Ukraine’s president warned that delaying a decision would undermine the West’s strength
  • Ukraine is a candidate to join Nato and the EU, but some European countries are wary of setting a timeline for membership as Russia’s invasion continues

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:59pm, 1 Jun, 2023

