A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a batch of Starlink satellites launches at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on May 14. Photo: Florida Today via AP
Pentagon to buy Elon Musk’s Starlink terminals for Ukraine

  • SpaceX’s satellite services have provided crucial communications for Ukraine’s military and kept civilians connected during Russia’s invasion
  • Musk has criticised the use of Starlink terminals for combat, but has decided not to turn them off, saying the company is ‘trying hard to do the right thing’

Bloomberg
Updated: 1:18am, 2 Jun, 2023

