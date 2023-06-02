A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a batch of Starlink satellites launches at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on May 14. Photo: Florida Today via AP
Pentagon to buy Elon Musk’s Starlink terminals for Ukraine
- SpaceX’s satellite services have provided crucial communications for Ukraine’s military and kept civilians connected during Russia’s invasion
- Musk has criticised the use of Starlink terminals for combat, but has decided not to turn them off, saying the company is ‘trying hard to do the right thing’
