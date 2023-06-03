Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin (right) visits one of his units at an undisclosed location. Photo: Prigozhin Press Service via AP
Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin (right) visits one of his units at an undisclosed location. Photo: Prigozhin Press Service via AP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russian forces tried to blow up my men, Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin says

  • The mercenary chief says his troops discovered mines and other explosive devices planted in an area where they through which they were expected to advance
  • Prigozhin, who has been clashing publicly with Russia’s military, says he assumes this was an ‘attempt at a public flogging’

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:22am, 3 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin (right) visits one of his units at an undisclosed location. Photo: Prigozhin Press Service via AP
Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin (right) visits one of his units at an undisclosed location. Photo: Prigozhin Press Service via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE