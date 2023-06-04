A Ukrainian soldier fires a mortar at Russian positions on the frontline. Photo: AP
Ukraine: counteroffensive on track despite Russian missile barrages – ‘we’ll win this war’, defence official confirms
- Alongside cruise missile strikes, Ukraine faced repeated volleys of ballistic missiles in May, especially in urban centres including the capital, Kyiv
- Ukraine’s air defence systems had been ‘more than 90 per cent effective’ against the attacks, which were Russia’s ‘last strategic resort’, defence official says
