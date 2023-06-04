Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Ukrainian Presidency / dpa
13 injured, others trapped in explosion near Ukrainian city of Dnipro
- Regional governor Serhiy Lysak said three children were among the injured. Reports on social media said a Russian missile caused the explosion
- ‘Once again, Russia proves it is a terrorist state,’ said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Moscow denies its military forces target civilians
