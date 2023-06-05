An Afghan school girl receives hospital treatment after being admitted for symptoms of poisoning, in Herat, Afghanistan in 2015. On Sunday, nearly 80 girls were poisoned and hospitalised in two separate attacks at their primary schools in northern Afghanistan, a local education official said. Photo: EPA
Nearly 80 schoolgirls poisoned and hospitalised in northern Afghanistan: education official
- The education official said the person who orchestrated the poisoning had a personal grudge but did not elaborate
- It is thought to be the first assault of its kind since the Taliban swept to power in 2021 and began to crack down on the rights of Afghan women and girls
An Afghan school girl receives hospital treatment after being admitted for symptoms of poisoning, in Herat, Afghanistan in 2015. On Sunday, nearly 80 girls were poisoned and hospitalised in two separate attacks at their primary schools in northern Afghanistan, a local education official said. Photo: EPA