Satellite image shows an overview of the Kakhovka dam that was damaged in southern Ukraine. Photo: Maxar Technologies via AP
Explainer |
Ukrainian dam breach: What is happening and what is at stake
- The 30-metre (100-foot) dam and associated power station provide electricity, irrigation and drinking water to much of southern Ukraine, including annexed Crimea
- Ukraine accused Russian forces of blowing up the facility, while Russian officials blamed Ukrainian military strikes
Satellite image shows an overview of the Kakhovka dam that was damaged in southern Ukraine. Photo: Maxar Technologies via AP