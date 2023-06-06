Satellite image shows an overview of the Kakhovka dam that was damaged in southern Ukraine. Photo: Maxar Technologies via AP
Satellite image shows an overview of the Kakhovka dam that was damaged in southern Ukraine. Photo: Maxar Technologies via AP
Ukrainian dam breach: What is happening and what is at stake

  • The 30-metre (100-foot) dam and associated power station provide electricity, irrigation and drinking water to much of southern Ukraine, including annexed Crimea
  • Ukraine accused Russian forces of blowing up the facility, while Russian officials blamed Ukrainian military strikes

Associated Press

Updated: 11:09pm, 6 Jun, 2023

