The Nord Stream 2 gas leak near Bornholm is seen from the air in September 2022. Photo: Danish Defence Command via dpa
CIA knew of Ukraine plan to blow up Nord Stream pipeline, US report says
- The US spy agency was alerted about a possible attack by Ukraine divers reporting to military chief General Valerii Zaluzhnyi months before the blasts
- It is not yet clear who was responsible for the explosions; accusations were made against Russia, the US, Ukraine and others, but all have denied responsibility
The Nord Stream 2 gas leak near Bornholm is seen from the air in September 2022. Photo: Danish Defence Command via dpa