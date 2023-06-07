The Nord Stream 2 gas leak near Bornholm is seen from the air in September 2022. Photo: Danish Defence Command via dpa
The Nord Stream 2 gas leak near Bornholm is seen from the air in September 2022. Photo: Danish Defence Command via dpa
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

CIA knew of Ukraine plan to blow up Nord Stream pipeline, US report says

  • The US spy agency was alerted about a possible attack by Ukraine divers reporting to military chief General Valerii Zaluzhnyi months before the blasts
  • It is not yet clear who was responsible for the explosions; accusations were made against Russia, the US, Ukraine and others, but all have denied responsibility

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:19am, 7 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The Nord Stream 2 gas leak near Bornholm is seen from the air in September 2022. Photo: Danish Defence Command via dpa
The Nord Stream 2 gas leak near Bornholm is seen from the air in September 2022. Photo: Danish Defence Command via dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE