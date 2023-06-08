Residents are evacuated from a flooded area in Kherson, Ukraine on Wednesday. Photo:EPA-EFE
Ukraine war
Russian troops firing on Ukrainian rescuers after dam blast, Volodymyr Zelensky says

  • The president says people and animals have died in the floods caused by the dam’s destruction, while Moscow’s forces are shooting at those trying to save others
  • Zelensky added he was disappointed that the UN and Red Cross had so far failed to help

dpa
Updated: 6:12am, 8 Jun, 2023

