Residents are evacuated from a flooded area in Kherson, Ukraine on Wednesday. Photo:EPA-EFE
Russian troops firing on Ukrainian rescuers after dam blast, Volodymyr Zelensky says
- The president says people and animals have died in the floods caused by the dam’s destruction, while Moscow’s forces are shooting at those trying to save others
- Zelensky added he was disappointed that the UN and Red Cross had so far failed to help
Residents are evacuated from a flooded area in Kherson, Ukraine on Wednesday. Photo:EPA-EFE