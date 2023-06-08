Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has denied that his country was behind the attack of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines. Photo: Ukrainian Presidency/dpa
Ukraine war: Zelensky denies sabotage of Nord Stream; Russia seeks clarification
- The Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 were both badly damaged by explosions in September 2022
- The undersea pipelines carried natural gas from Russia to Germany
