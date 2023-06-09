Existing water in cooling ponds at the plant and elsewhere can still be used “for some time” to cool the reactors and the spent fuel pools in the reactor buildings, Grossi said.

Additionally, a large cooling pond next to the site is “currently full and has enough in storage to supply the plant for several months, as its six reactors are in shutdown mode”, he said.

“It is therefore vital that this cooling pond remains intact … I call on all sides to ensure nothing is done to undermine that,” Grossi told a meeting of the agency’s board of governors. The IAEA has a team of experts at the plant.

The Russian-held dam was destroyed on Tuesday, and Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of being behind it, with both saying that an explosion caused the breach.

Plant staff have already implemented measures to limit the consumption of water, using it for only “essential nuclear-safety related activities”, Grossi said earlier.

“There is a preparedness for events like this … But clearly, this is making an already very difficult and unpredictable nuclear safety and security situation even more so,” Grossi said.