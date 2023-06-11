Residents wait for a barge to evacuate their cows from the village of Afanasiivka, which was partly flooded after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine’s dam collapse is both fast-moving disaster and slow-moving ecological catastrophe
- Short-term dangers can be seen from space, with thousands of land parcels flooded; plus, irrigation canals for unflooded grains, fruits and vegetables are drying up
- Dead animals and fish, drowned trees and plants, toxins and oil, uprooted landmines, submerged homes, lack of drinking water among the many problems to be tackled
