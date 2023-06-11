Ukrainian soldiers stand in front of a building with a Ukrainian flag on it, during an operation that claims to liberate the first village amid a counter-offensive, in a location given as Blahodatne. Photo: Screenshot from 68th Separate Hunting Brigade video, via Reuters
Ukraine says it recaptured a village, Russia insists it is repelling attacks
- Ukrainian armed forces posted video online showing Ukrainian soldiers installing flag on a building in what they said was the village of Blahodatne in Donetsk region
- Moscow said Ukrainian attempts at offensive operations were ‘unsuccessful’, including an attack on one of its ships in the Black Sea
