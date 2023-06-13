A Ukrainian tank fires in Chasiv Yar, Ukraine, on Wednesday. Photo: Iryna Rybakova via AP
A Ukrainian tank fires in Chasiv Yar, Ukraine, on Wednesday. Photo: Iryna Rybakova via AP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine claims new gains in early phase of counteroffensive

  • A total of seven villages in the southeast are said to have been recaptured from Moscow’s forces in the most rapid advance in seven months
  • But Ukraine faces an uphill task, as Russia has more men, ammunition and air power, and has had months to build deep defensive fortifications

Reuters