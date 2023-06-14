A German army Leopard tank. Photo: AP
Ukraine war: Russia claims it captured German-made Leopard tanks and US fighting vehicles, as Kyiv’s forces advance south
- Moscow also released video footage of what it said were German-made Leopard tanks and US-made Bradley Fighting Vehicles captured in battle
- Meanwhile, a Russian missile strike killed at least 11 people in an apartment building and warehouses in Kryvyi Rih, birthplace of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
A German army Leopard tank. Photo: AP