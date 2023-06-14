Russian President Vladimir Putin meets war correspondents in Moscow on Tuesday. Photo: Sputnik via AFP
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets war correspondents in Moscow on Tuesday. Photo: Sputnik via AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Vladimir Putin says Russia may exit Ukraine grain deal

  • Moscow has repeatedly threatened to pull out of the crucial accord that grants safe passage for Ukrainian grain to reach the global market via the Black Sea
  • A Russian military blogger told Putin that soldiers on the front did not understand why Russia was still part of the deal

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:42am, 14 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets war correspondents in Moscow on Tuesday. Photo: Sputnik via AFP
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets war correspondents in Moscow on Tuesday. Photo: Sputnik via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE