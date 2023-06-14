A Ukrainian flag flies near the front line in the newly liberated village Neskuchne in Donetsk region, Ukraine on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Top Russian officer killed in Ukrainian counteroffensive, Moscow-backed official says
- Major General Sergei Goryachev, Chief of Staff of Russia’s 35th Army, died on the Zaporizhzhia front, where Kyiv’s forces have been retaking some territory
- The highly-decorated officer had fought in the Second Chechen War, commanded a tank brigade and oversaw a Russian military base in Tajikistan
