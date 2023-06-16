Russian President Vladimir Putin with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan. Photo: AFP
Russia’s Putin thanks UAE leader for Ukraine help, hails growing economic ties
- The UAE is a member of the OPEC+ oil alliance that includes Russia, which has maintained good ties despite Western pressure to isolate it for invading Ukraine
- The UAE has not joined Western sanctions against Moscow, while Dubai, long popular with Russian tourists, has become a magnet for Russian business people
