Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a plenary session of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday. Photo: RIA Novosti via AFP
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a plenary session of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday. Photo: RIA Novosti via AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine war: Vladimir Putin says Russia’s nuclear bombs now in Belarus, in warning to the West

  • The president stressed, however, that he saw no need to resort to atomic weapons for now, and the move was for deterrence purposes
  • Belarus leader Lukashenko earlier said some of the weapons delivered were three times more powerful than the nuclear bombs the US dropped on Japan in 1945

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:40am, 17 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a plenary session of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday. Photo: RIA Novosti via AFP
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a plenary session of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday. Photo: RIA Novosti via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE