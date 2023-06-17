A school of dolphins swimming in the Black Sea. Photo: Shutterstock
Russia doubles number of trained dolphins defending Black Sea fleet from Ukraine attacks
- The increase comes after several drone attacks targeting Russia’s ships in the area, as Ukrainian forces launched their recent counteroffensive
- The animals are trained to defend against Ukrainian special forces divers – or combat swimmers – who might try to invade the base at Sevastopol
