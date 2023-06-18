Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, shakes hands with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during a meeting with a delegation of African leaders and senior officials in St Petersburg, Russia on Saturday. Photo: Evgeny Biyatov / Photo host Agency RIA Novosti via AP
South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa tells Russia’s Vladimir Putin ‘war has to have an end’
- South Africa’s president, in Russia as part of a peacekeeping delegation, told Putin the war with Ukraine was having a negative impact on the African continent
- On Friday, the delegation held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv
