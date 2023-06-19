Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny with his lawyers, via video link during a preliminary hearing about 260km northeast of Moscow. Photo: AP
Russia’s Navalny defends himself in court against new extremism charges
- Looking thin with cropped hair, he stood and spoke for 3 minutes, contesting the authority of the judge to try him in a penal colony far from the Moscow
- Supporters of the jailed opposition leader accuse the Kremlin of trying to break him to silence his criticism of President Putin
