A Ukrainian tank rides along the road towards position near Bakhmut on Saturday. Photo: AP
Ukraine retakes eighth village, but says Russia stepping up attacks
- Kyiv’s soldiers held up yellow and blue flags inside Piatykhatky, a settlement on the way to one of Moscow’s most heavily fortified positions in the south
- ‘Hot fighting’ continues in the east, however, as the Kremlin’s forces try to seize the initiative in the east
