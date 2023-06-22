The damaged Chonhar bridge connecting Russian-held parts of Ukraine’s Kherson region to the Crimean peninsula, following what Russian-appointed officials say was a Ukrainian missile attack. Photo: Vladimir Saldo via Telegram/Handout via Reuters
Ukraine war: Kyiv hits bridge linking Crimea to mainland in blow to Russian supply route
- The Chonhar bridge hit overnight is one of just a handful of access roads to Crimea, which is linked to the Ukrainian mainland by a narrow isthmus
- Bridge is beyond range of Kyiv’s main battlefield rockets, but within reach of newly deployed weapons such as British and French air-launched cruise missiles
