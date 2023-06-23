Yevgeny Prigozhin speaks in Bakhmut, as seen in footage posted on Telegram by a company linked to the mercenary chief in May. Photo: Telegram @concordgroup_official/AFP
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin says Russian military is lying to Vladimir Putin about Ukraine setbacks
- The defence ministry has repeatedly said its troops have repelled all attacks by Ukraine, inflicting a heavy damage while suffering only small losses itself
- Prigozhin says ‘total trash’ is being put on Putin’s desk, and ‘Russia will wake up one day and learn Crimea has been handed over to the Ukrainians’
