Yevgeny Prigozhin speaks in Bakhmut, as seen in footage posted on Telegram by a company linked to the mercenary chief in May. Photo: Telegram @concordgroup_official/AFP
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin says Russian military is lying to Vladimir Putin about Ukraine setbacks

  • The defence ministry has repeatedly said its troops have repelled all attacks by Ukraine, inflicting a heavy damage while suffering only small losses itself
  • Prigozhin says ‘total trash’ is being put on Putin’s desk, and ‘Russia will wake up one day and learn Crimea has been handed over to the Ukrainians’

Updated: 1:28am, 23 Jun, 2023

