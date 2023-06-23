The EU has stated that an additional 87 businesses are now subject to tighter export restrictions, but only 3 China-based companies. Photo: Reuters
New EU sanctions over Russia’s war target fewer Chinese companies than planned
- The measures initially proposed including more Chinese companies, leading to concerns of potential retaliation from the bloc’s largest trading partner
- The newly sanctioned firms are based in Uzbekistan, the UAE, Syria, Armenia and China, although only 3 Chinese-based businesses made it on the final list
