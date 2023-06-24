Yevgeny Prigozhin, the outspoken millionaire head of the private military contractor Wagner, speaks during an interview at an unspecified location, in footage released on Friday. Photo: Prigozhin Press Service via AP
Ukraine war
Ukraine war: Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin says troops killed by Russian military, vows to stop ‘evil’ leadership

  • The mercenary chief said he would retaliate, calling his actions ‘a march for justice’, ‘not a military coup’
  • Prigozhin warned Russians against resisting his forces and called on them to join him, adding there are ‘25,000 of us’

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:07am, 24 Jun, 2023

