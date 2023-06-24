Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin poses with his soldiers in Bakhmut, Ukraine. File photo: Prigozhin Press Service via AP
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin poses with his soldiers in Bakhmut, Ukraine. File photo: Prigozhin Press Service via AP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

How Wagner’s Yevgeny Prigozhin turned from Kremlin defender to fierce critic of Russian military

  • The Putin ally, whose mercenaries have helped Moscow capture several key Ukrainian towns, is locked in a bitter power struggle with the defence ministry
  • Prigozhin, a former hot dog seller, also blamed top military officials for his fighters’ deaths as his ties with the Kremlin sour

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:17pm, 24 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin poses with his soldiers in Bakhmut, Ukraine. File photo: Prigozhin Press Service via AP
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin poses with his soldiers in Bakhmut, Ukraine. File photo: Prigozhin Press Service via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE