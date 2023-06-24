Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin poses with his soldiers in Bakhmut, Ukraine. File photo: Prigozhin Press Service via AP
How Wagner’s Yevgeny Prigozhin turned from Kremlin defender to fierce critic of Russian military
- The Putin ally, whose mercenaries have helped Moscow capture several key Ukrainian towns, is locked in a bitter power struggle with the defence ministry
- Prigozhin, a former hot dog seller, also blamed top military officials for his fighters’ deaths as his ties with the Kremlin sour
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin poses with his soldiers in Bakhmut, Ukraine. File photo: Prigozhin Press Service via AP