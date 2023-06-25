Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin during the group’s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia. Photo: Reuters
Russia rebellion threat revives concern over nuclear arsenal security

  • Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin to leave Russia as Belarus brokers deal to end rebellion
  • Crisis raised concerns in US intelligence circles about the security of Russia’s nuclear stockpile

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:26pm, 25 Jun, 2023

