The rights of women in Afghanistan have diminished under the Taliban. Photo: AFP
Afghanistan
Afghanistan

Taliban leader claims Afghan women have ‘free, comfortable, prosperous life’

  • Hibatullah Akhundzada’s Eid statement, in five languages, said that the ‘status of women as a free and dignified human being has been restored’
  • He also said ‘necessary steps have been taken for the betterment of women’, despite various bans affecting the lives of girls and women

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:02pm, 25 Jun, 2023

