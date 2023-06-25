The rights of women in Afghanistan have diminished under the Taliban. Photo: AFP
Taliban leader claims Afghan women have ‘free, comfortable, prosperous life’
- Hibatullah Akhundzada’s Eid statement, in five languages, said that the ‘status of women as a free and dignified human being has been restored’
- He also said ‘necessary steps have been taken for the betterment of women’, despite various bans affecting the lives of girls and women
